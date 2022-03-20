FHP: Man critically hurt after being hit by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy

Troopers say the deputy wasn't able to see the man walking in the dark.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man is in critical condition after he was hit early Sunday morning by a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office SUV, Florida Highway Patrol says.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Falkenburg Road north of S.R. 618 (Selmon Expressway) in Hillsborough County.

According to troopers, the 26-year-old man was walking in the dark in the travel lanes of Falkenburg Road.

The Sheriff's deputy was driving southbound in the outside lane of Falkenburg Road just north of S.R. 618. Troopers say the deputy couldn't see the man and hit him.