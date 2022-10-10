Tampa to be home of 49 pickleball courts by end of 2023

Before 2021, Tampa had only nine pickleball courts which over the years has grown substantially.

TAMPA, Fla. — We have some good news for everyone who likes to pick up a racket or paddle and hit around a hallow ball for a couple of hours!

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced Monday that Tampa Parks & Recreation will have 49 pickleball courts open to the public by the end of 2023. This is an additional to the 13 indoor courts inside community centers around the city.

Before 2021, Tampa has just nine pickleball courts at Julian B. Lane, Cuscaden Park and Madison Park. But by 2022, Tampa Parks & Recreation added 14 courts at Rowlett Park, Foster Playground, Skyview Playground and more.

By the end of 2023, avid pickleball lovers will also be able to go to Copeland Park, Williams Park, MacFarlane Park, Highland Pines Park, Al Barnes Park, Vila Brothers and New Tampa Park.

“Pickleball is incredibly popular here in Tampa, and provides so many great opportunities to exercise, while working on agility and balance,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “People of all ages can easily take up the game and it’s simple to learn, especially if you ever played badminton or tennis. We can’t wait to see the public out enjoying these new courts.”

Anyone who prefers to play at inside courts can search for locations here.

Free lessons for beginners are offered daily at Cordelia B. Hunt and Barksdale Centers. Private instruction is available at Rowlett Park.

“Whether you’re a beginner who just wants to learn a new sport for fun, or you’re an experienced pickleball player, this sport offers something for everyone,” Sherisha Hills, Director of Tampa Parks & Recreation, said in a statement. “For someone wanting to add casual, social exercise to their routine, pickleball is a great way to go.”