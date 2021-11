The pilot is OK.

TAMPA, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard near Interstate 75 in Tampa.

Police say the pilot may have had engine trouble, forcing a landing on the grassy median.

Firefighters confirmed there were no injuries to nearby drivers. First responders added that there doesn't appear to be any spilled fuel or hazardous materials.

The FAA is investigating the crash.