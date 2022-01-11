Tampa city leaders meet with community members to address violent crimes

Tampa city leaders listened to residents concerns about violent crimes in the city and what can be done as a solution.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders addressed violence in the city with residents hoping to find solutions to stop it.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Police Department announced they have more funding to reduce violent crimes with a $1.5 million grant through the Department of Justice.

The City of Tampa was selected for the Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant. That will allow Tampa Police to add programs and partnerships centered around violence intervention.

Several people who lost loved ones to gun violence attended Tuesday night's meeting with Tampa City leaders at Ragan Park.

"I don’t want him to get lost. I am definitely concerned with the amount of violence in the community," Niki Carraway said.

Carraway lost her husband Willie Carraway, who also went by Big Kuntry, to a shooting in August. She said it happened outside a club off Nebraska Avenue in Tampa. She said he was shot accidentally.

The sad reality is she’s not the only one suffering this loss from gun violence.

"It’s hard, every day, six months later and it’s still hard," Ashley Alexander said.

Alexander lost her 14-year-old daughter Nilexia Alexander after she was shot and killed in May of this year.

"The guns, take them off the streets from these kids not responsible enough to use one," Alexander said.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor listened to everyone who talked and heard solutions the community has.

"We need more funding into helping out young people," Carraway said.

O'Connor said they’re not only listening but also creating change. After one gun violence forum held earlier this year, they did just that.

"We extended the stay and play program so kids can stay in the park later so we’re not just listening, we’re actually implementing solutions as well," O'Connor said.

The number of homicides is down this year according to Tampa Police. So far there are 48 homicides, but compared to this time last year, there were 53.

Everyone at the event said they agreed, 48 homicides are 48 too many.

"We’re working feverishly around the clock to make sure these dangerous individuals are taken off the street as quickly as possible," O'Connor said.