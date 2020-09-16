2 arrested after car crash during Tampa protest

One driver was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver is accused of intentionally crashing their car as traffic was stopped for a protest.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Howard Avenue between Azeele and Horatio streets, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say a driver in a Jeep tried to go around a crowd of a few dozen protesters by taking the sidewalk but was blocked by the group and a blue truck.

The blue truck soon took off, and the Jeep tried to get around a white Kia. As the Jeep moved forward, police say the driver of the Kia crashed into the side of the Jeep.

The Kia driver was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a news release states. Another person was arrested for obstructing the investigation.

Police still are trying to figure out what happened, with more information expected later.

What other people are reading right now: