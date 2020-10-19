2 people arrested in connection to Tampa convenience store robberies

It's believed the robberies might be tied to others in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested two people Monday afternoon following a string of convenience store robberies.

A spokesperson said they first robbed the Super 7 store around 4:45 p.m. at 4808 E. Broadway Ave., according to a news release. Officers later found them outside the Liberty gas station on E. Lake Avenue following what's believed to have been a second robbery.

The two tried to get away but crashed their car in the area near 29th Street and Lake Avenue. Both were arrested.

Police say the robberies could be tied to others across the city and county.

What other people are reading right now: