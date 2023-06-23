Tampa police arrest 60-year-old man connected to deadly shooting

Carl Bradwell was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder on Thursday, police said in a news release.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police arrested a 60-year-old man they say is connected to a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Investigators were able to find Bradwell through witness statements and also collected video surveillance of the 60-year-old leaving the park on his bike after the incident.

"The swift identification and arrest of this suspect is a result of an outstanding investigation and the fact that witnesses stepped up to provide information to detectives," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

"I hope the arrest of this criminal, and the fact that our community came together to aid in the investigation, provides the family with some closure as they navigate the grieving process."

The shooting occurred a little after 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of East Yukon Street and that's where the man was found dead.