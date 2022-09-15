Tampa police arrest 13-year-old for lighting classmate's hoodie on fire

The student was not hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 13-year-old student was arrested after he set a classmate's clothes on fire at a Tampa school, police said in a statement.

Officers and fire investigators were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to North Tampa Alternative School on Armenia Avenue, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police said the 13-year-old was in class with another male student when the teen used a lighter to set fire to the hoodie his classmate was wearing.

When the classmate felt the heat from the fire, he quickly began slapping his back to put out the flame. He was not hurt, police said.

But a three-inch hole had been burned into his sweatshirt, the department said.