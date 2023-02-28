Tampa Police to host event honoring historically Black fraternities, sororities

The Tampa Police Black History Month Committee will award each organization with funding during the celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department will host its 35th Annual Black History Celebration on Tuesday to highlight the importance of historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The event's theme this year will be "The Divine 9: A Legacy of Service and Commitment to the Citizens of Tampa Bay," the police department said in a news release.

Black fraternities and sororities that have created community service initiatives to help meet the needs of the Tampa community and African American residents will be honored at the event.

"The Divine Nine is a name for the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), which is comprised of nine African American Greek lettered organizations focused on community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities," TPD said in a statement.

The Tampa Police Black History Month Committee will award each organization with funding during the celebration.