Tampa Police Department 'streamlines' body-worn camera video request process

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa police announced a new online software to submit requests for body-worn camera video, along with air service video and dashcam video Friday.

The new records center will "help streamline the process to request video with ease and transparency," according to a release and is available to the public.

To access it, you can hop on your laptop, phone or tablet and submit your requests here. Once on the site, you can either select to submit your request or check on a previous ask. The submission page will show you the three video options ahead of selecting the one you need.

You must create an account ahead of your submission.

The Tampa City Council unanimously approved the nearly $1 million funding request for the police department to buy 650 body cameras in June.

At the time the department had 60 body cameras and said it was hoping to expand its inventory before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The original plan was to buy 650 tasers and 650 body cameras, according to the department.

The funds are coming from the city refinancing some bond obligations.

"Having a body camera should be like wearing a seat belt when you're in the car. It's for everybody's safety," Councilman Guido Maniscalco said.

The department has been hoping to add more body cameras since at least June 2019 when it applied for a $600,000 federal grant.

