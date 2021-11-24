Tampa police to discuss updates on investigation into body parts found in McKay Bay

Last Sunday, a medical examiner identified the body as 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police later Wednesday evening plan on giving an update on an investigation into body parts that were found in McKay Bay.

Interim Chief Ruben Delgado will be providing more information at 7:30 p.m. at the Tampa Police Department Headquarters.

At this time, the medical examiner rules the case a homicide, police say. Overholts moved to Florida in 2020 from Pennsylvania, Tampa police report.