Tampa police chief tests positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla — One of the highest-ranking law enforcement officers in the Tampa Bay area has tested positive for COVID-19.
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
His symptoms included fatigue, a headache, and chills, according to the police department.
The police department says he is self-isolating at home. Dugan will also work from home for two weeks, according to the police department.
Dugan stressed the importance of everyone in the Tampa Bay community following the CDC guidelines to help slow the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe.
"Being a cancer survivor, I am very aware of the need to protect myself to
avoid any possible complications that could come with COVID-19", said Chief
Dugan. "Despite my best efforts to maintain social distance, use a mask, and
constantly wash my hands, it is evident that anyone can get COVID-19".
Since testing began in March 2020, 134 members of the Tampa Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
