The four teens were inside a stolen car that crashed into the back of another car, which killed a 44-year-old woman, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's new police chief called the pursuit of a car by an officer late Saturday justified in that it was stolen and had been used in another auto burglary.

However, authorities say inside the car were four kids — and they would lead police on a chase toward Plant City that would end in a crash that killed a 44-year-old woman.

"This weekend's fatal crash is a tragedy. As you can imagine, the family is grieving," said recently-appointed Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor, who awaits confirmation by city council.

The crash happened around Saturday night at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Turkey Creek Road in Plant City.

The police department earlier said at around 10:45 p.m., officers spotted a stolen Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Avenue in Tampa. The car got away as officers began a chase eastbound toward Plant City.

As the car turned onto Turkey Creek Road, it hit the back of a Honda and forced it to crash into a telephone pole. The 44-year-old woman inside the Honda died from her injuries, police said.

Her passengers, a 24-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, also were injured. The 24-year-old is said to be in critical condition.

A 12-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were inside the stolen car, O'Connor said, adding that two of the teens were arrested five days prior for the exact same crime: stealing and burglarizing a car.

Two of the teens currently are on home detention, and charges are pending for all of them, she said. None of the children are in custody.

"Both juveniles were placed on home detention and a third suspect had also just been arrested in January for similar charges," O'Connor said. "To say it is disturbing for them to again be driving a stolen vehicle is quite an understatement.

"This is no video game. This is real life with real lives at stake. And this time, these juveniles' actions cost an innocent person their life."

It so far appears, O'Connor said, that the pursuit of the car "was within policy" as an officer learned it was a stolen car that had been involved in another crime. That's considered "a forceable felony investigation," continued O'Connor, who said the department's policy would be released to the media later.