Tampa police chief set to address violent crime, including deadly shooting

Three people were hurt Monday in two separate shootings, with one person dying from their injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department Chief Mary O'Connor plans to address recent violent crime in the community, including two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.

A news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. 10 Tampa Bay will stream the event on 10TampaBay.com, our app and social media.

Investigations are ongoing in which a man was killed in one shooting and two people were hurt in another — both happened just hours between each other, according to Tampa police. It remains unknown whether the two shootings are related.

The first shooting reportedly happened around 1:43 p.m. Monday near East Columbus Drive and North Avenida Republica de Cuba (14th Street) in the city's V.M. Ybor neighborhood. During a news conference soon afterward, O'Connor said two people were in serious condition at the hospital.

Officers then responded around 3:30 p.m. to the area of North 35th and East Chelsea streets on a report of a second shooting, the department said in a statement. A man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The distance between the two is about 2.5 miles apart.

Police have not yet said whether they are looking for a gunman or multiple people who might be involved.

O'Connor pleaded with the community to help them fight crime before they happen during a news conference at the first shooting location.

"If someone sees something that's suspicious, we need the community to understand that Tampa PD needs to come out and help — Tampa PD can't do this on their own," she said, speaking with state Rep. Dianne Hart, D-Tampa. "...We are concerned about the violence in this community.