x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Tampa motel

Despite efforts to save her, the 4-year-old died at the hospital.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a young girl's death at a Tampa motel.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Monday to the Sunshine Motel, located at 4712 E. Hillsborough Ave., on a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Rescuers attempted life-saving measures upon arrival, police said. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

The department says updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

More Videos

In Other News

Drivers should avoid southbound lanes of Grand Regency Blvd. near Westfield Brandon mall