Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Tampa motel

Despite efforts to save her, the 4-year-old died at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a young girl's death at a Tampa motel.

Police responded just after 2 a.m. Monday to the Sunshine Motel, located at 4712 E. Hillsborough Ave., on a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Rescuers attempted life-saving measures upon arrival, police said. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.