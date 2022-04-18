Girl dies at hospital after being found unresponsive at Tampa motel

TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what led up to a young girl's death at a Tampa motel.
Police responded just after 2 a.m. Monday to the Sunshine Motel, located at 4712 E. Hillsborough Ave., on a report of an unresponsive 4-year-old, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Rescuers attempted life-saving measures upon arrival, police said. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
The department says updates will be provided when more information becomes available.