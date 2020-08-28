Tampa Police Chief announces selection of community advisory team members

The team will make suggestions on how to build better relationships and trust with the community.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new team established by the Tampa Police Chief aims to build "better relationships and trust" between Tampa police and the community after recent unrest in the city and across the country.

Chief Brian Dugan made the announcement Friday. Dugan says the team will serve as community liaisons to the Chief and will weigh in on "issues surrounding the department."

Members will also make suggestions on how to build more trust and better relationships within the community after unrest in the city and throughout the United States following protests in response to the deaths of several Black people, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The team is compiled of ten different members of the community living in various parts within the City of Tampa. Each member of the team will meet one on one with Chief Dugan in the coming days.

"I'm excited to work with community members who are involved in their neighborhoods and can provide their thoughts on policing in the city of Tampa," Chief Brian Dugan said.

You can find more information on the advisory team here.

