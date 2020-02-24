TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a woman's death after she was found Monday morning inside a car behind a vacant house.

Authorities have not identified the woman but described her as a "homicide victim."

Police did not say how the woman was killed and haven't identified anyone who may have been involved.

"At this time, it's very early in the investigation. Once we have those details, we'll put that out," Jamel Laneé with the Tampa Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of 43rd and Fern streets at about 7:20 a.m. after a neighbor reported an abandoned car. Investigators do not consider her death a random act, they say.

Detectives are working leads, but police are still seeking more information and urging anyone with any knowledge of what happened to call Crime Stoppers.

