Tampa officials to discuss future of city's police department

Mayor Jane Castor will be joined Friday by Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw for a news conference at the Tampa Police Department Headquarters.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa officials are set to discuss the future of its police department at 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 2.

Mayor Jane Castor will be joined by Police Interim Chief Lee Bercaw for a news conference at the Tampa Police Department Headquarters, the city announced in a news release.

The city did not specifically say what topics will be discussed at the event, but it is highly anticipated to be surrounded on the subject of the police department's police chief.

Back in December of 2022, former Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigned from her position as top cop of the department after an internal affairs investigation into a golf cart traffic stop in which body camera video showed her displaying her credentials and saying, "I'm hoping that you'll just let us go tonight."

The Nov. 12 encounter in Pinellas County involving O'Connor's husband did not meet the level of "high standards for ethical and professional behavior that apply to every member of our police force," Castor said in a previous statement. O'Connor's husband was behind the wheel of the golf cart, which authorities say didn't have a license plate and was being driven outside a residential area.

Tampa City Council then voted unanimously on Dec. 15, 2022, to officially appoint Bercaw the position of interim chief of police in Tampa. He has served that role ever since.