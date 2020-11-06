Two TPD officers placed on administrative duty after local leaders call out reports of 'unprovoked' use of force

10 Tampa Bay asked for the report from the incident and was told, "not until the internal investigation is complete," by a police department spokesperson.

TAMPA, Fla — Two officers with the Tampa Police Department are on administrative duty while their actions from June 1 are under investigation.

The initial claims arose after several Hillsborough County black elected leaders called on Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to "end the wrongful practice of the use of force during otherwise peaceful protests immediately," on June 4.

In that letter signed off and supported by a senator, representatives, a county commissioner, city councilmen, and a school board member were allegations of use of force being used against an unarmed black man on Tampa General Hospital grounds, unrelated to protesting. The group calling the incident "disturbing."

Two other incidents were called out in the letter:

May 30: When the police department reportedly used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters at Cyrus Greene Park.

June 2: When the police department reportedly used "aggressive and dehumanizing tactics" to disperse protesters on a separate occasion.

Earlier this month Castor gave the community her word, saying the allegations by local leaders will be thoroughly investigated.

"Tampa Police officers have a track record of creating a safe platform for peaceful protestors [sic] in a professional manner while protecting our community from violence and destructive behavior. We also have a duty to hold our department to the highest standards. The community has my word that each of the mentioned allegations will be thoroughly investigated."

You can read her full statement below:

10 Tampa Bay asked for the report from the incident and was told, "not until the internal investigation is complete," by a police department spokesperson. But, the department did confirm both officers were placed on administrative duties with pay while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

