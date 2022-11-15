Tampa Police work to strengthen community trust

Tampa Police Department held an event with the community to strengthen relationships between the two.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to gain the trust of the people in the community they serve.

Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor attended her department's Tampa Night Out. It's an event the Tampa Police Department holds to talk with community members and strengthen relationships.

Anyone in the community was invited to attend the free event and was also treated to music and food.

Chief Mary O'Connor explained her goal is to talk with people and understand any concerns they may have.

“We want the community to know they can call us no matter what it is about," she said. "They can remain anonymous. There’s a lot of different ways the community can put trust in the police department to do the right thing by them because they are the community that we serve.

"The more opportunity that we can talk to them and get the message out, the better off we are going to be."