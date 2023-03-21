Tampa Police Department welcomes new officers, aims to add more women to the force

Thirty five officers were sworn in during a ceremony in downtown Tampa Tuesday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department added some new faces to its ranks this Tuesday — swearing in 35 new officers at the Tampa Convention Center.

Among those sworn in, 25 were graduates from the Hillsborough Community College Class Academy, six were per-certified officers, and four were reserve officers. Of the 35 officers sworn in, 35% of them were women.

"Increasing the female representation on the police force is a goal shared with law enforcement agencies across the nation, as part of the 30x30 Initiative," Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We are thrilled to see more women join the Tampa Police Department, striving to meet the initiative's goal of increasing the representation of women in recruit classes to 30% by 2030."

Jenna Duran has wanted to be a police officer since she was 14 years old.

"Growing up, we saw as a family, how law enforcement impacts the world and how great it can be," Duran said.

Being a police officer is a calling that runs in the Duran family. Her mother, Kristina is a corporal, and has been with the department since 2005.

"I'm so proud of her, following in my footsteps and her dad's footsteps," Kristina Duran said.

Jenna is one of a growing number of female officers to join the force. It’s part of a nationwide 30 by 30 initiative that aims to increase the number of women in recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030.

"Women in the police field is a necessity," Jenna said. "I mean, we need diversity. And I mean, we have a lot of women here at the Tampa Police Department, but we can only have more." Jenna said.

According to 30 by 30, women currently make up only 12% of sworn officers in the U.S.

"I mean, we can only grow from here," Jenna said. "So I think it's a big thing to show the community that we need to have representation."