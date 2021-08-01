Tampa police detective fired following an investigation into accusations of evidence tampering

The investigation began in December into what Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan described as a "cover up worse than the crime."

TAMPA, Fla — Following an internal investigation into claims of tampering with evidence, a Tampa police detective has been fired.

The investigation began in December into what Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan described as a "cover up worse than the crime."

The agency, at the time, charged 38-year-old Detective Jarda Bradford, who had been with the department since 2010, with two felony counts of tampering with evidence.

According to the chief, Bradford made a mistake during a photo array for an ongoing attempted murder investigation. Dugan said all photo arrays of potential persons of interest must not have any identifying markers such as earrings or tattoos. In this instance, authorities say Bradford failed to cover up a pair of earrings.

Dugan said the mistake was pointed out to her, and she was told it could potentially cause a legal issue in the investigation. At some point, she went back and covered up the earrings in the photo array and failed to document those changes, which meant tampering with evidence, the chief said.

"This is a procedural issue and not crime scene evidence that was manipulated," Dugan said during a December press conference.

"I'm extremely disappointed," Dugan added, noting the detective had a lot of potential.

The incident is claimed to have tainted the attempted murder investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

