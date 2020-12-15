x
Hillsborough County

Tampa Police chief to hold news conference after detective is suspended, charged with 2 felonies

Chief Brian Dugan will hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m. at TPD headquarters.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said one of its own detectives is currently suspended from active duty and has been charged with two felonies.

Chief Brian Dugan is expected to hold a news conference at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at TPD headquarters in downtown Tampa.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is also expected to be there.

No further details were released ahead of the news conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

