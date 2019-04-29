On Monday, Tampa police divers will attempt to recover an abandoned boat that sunk and is now a hazard in the water off the Courtney Campbell Causeway boat ramp.

Officials say the divers are scheduled to be in the water Monday afternoon.

They'll inspect the boat's hull. And, if it's not compromised, they are expected to lift the vessel, flip it, bail it out and tow it to the boat ramp. If instead, the hull is damaged, a large boom truck will have to lift the boat out of the water, according to law enforcement.

The history of the boat was not immediately clear. Stay with 10News for updates on this developing recovery effort.

