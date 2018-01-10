TAMPA, Fla. -- A suspected drunken man held several family members inside a home early Monday, preventing them from escaping.

Police were called to investigate an aggravated assault after 3 a.m. to the area of West Eldred Drive near North Rome Avenue.

Tampa police say the man, armed with a gun, held three people hostage for several hours. The incident ended no later than 6 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

