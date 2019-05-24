TAMPA, Fla. — UPDATE: Anthony has been found safe and reunited with his family.

--

Original Story:

Tampa police are looking for a missing and endangered 18-year-old.

Police said Anthony Granlee was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt over a white t-shirt and black sweatpants. Officers say he took his teal Mongoose mountain bike when he left.

He has brown hair with blonde tips, and it is shaved on the side.

Police said Granlee made statements that concern his guardian.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

