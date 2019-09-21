TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s mayor is coming through with one of her biggest campaign promises.

Mayor Jane Castor said Friday the Tampa Police Department will up to 650 blue-tooth body cameras.

Anytime an officer pulls a taser, gun or any other blue-tooth device the cameras will start to record.

Castor said the new body cameras will take time to implement.

Castor served as Tampa Police chief for six years.

