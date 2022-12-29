Tampa police: Helicopter found submerged in water near Peter O. Knight Airport

According to the agency, no one was injured and all four people inside the chopper were able to reach shore safely.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a helicopter was reportedly found submerged in a body of water near an airport on Davis Islands.

Officers responded to the area of Peter O. Knight Airport on reports of a chopper submerged in water. Once on scene, police say they found the helicopter in the water, approximately 200 yards from shore.

According to the agency, no one was injured and all four people inside were able to reach shore safely.