Police officer dragged 75 feet after being hit by truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Florida — A Tampa police officer is currently recovering from his injuries after being hit by a truck and dragged approximately 75 feet as he held onto the front of his police car, according to a news release.

The incident happened early Saturday morning when the officer was returning his patrol car after checking on a person who was reportedly sleeping near the railroad tracks on Busch Boulevard near 15th Street.

Police said a black Ford 150 hit the officer causing him serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where is he currently recovering.

The driver of the Ford was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

"The dangers inherent to the job of public servants are all too real," said Chief Bercaw who is currently at the hospital, checking on the injured officer.