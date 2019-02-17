TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating what they say is an accidental drowning at a neighborhood swimming center.

Lifeguards on Sunday morning found a body floating in one of the outdoor pools at the Mezrah Family Aquatic Center - Bryan Glazer Family JCC, according to police.

The center is located at the corner of Armenia Avenue and Grey Street. A security fence surrounds the perimeter of the complex.

A statement from Bryan Glazer Family JCC says the victim is a woman, who is believed to have jumped both the perimeter fence and one surrounding the pool deck.

"This morning, lifeguards at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC discovered a woman's body in the lap pool during routine opening procedures," executive director Heidi Shimberg said in the statement. "The lifeguards followed protocols by notifying police immediately."

The pool will remain closed Sunday, but other activities at the JCC will go on as scheduled.

