TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating an apparent drowning at a neighborhood swimming center.

Lifeguards on Sunday morning found a body floating in one of the outdoor pools at the Mezrah Family Aquatic Center - Bryan Glazer Family JCC, according to police.

The center is located at the corner of Armenia Avenue and Grey Street. A security fence surrounds the perimeter of the complex.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.