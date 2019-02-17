TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating an apparent drowning at a neighborhood swimming center.
Lifeguards on Sunday morning found a body floating in one of the outdoor pools at the Mezrah Family Aquatic Center - Bryan Glazer Family JCC, according to police.
The center is located at the corner of Armenia Avenue and Grey Street. A security fence surrounds the perimeter of the complex.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Woman tells deputies her name is 'Blacksheep Squarepants'
- Raising Sparrow: Not a boy or a girl. This Florida family is raising a gender-neutral 'theyby'
- First person with autism to practice law in Florida
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.