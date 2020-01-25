TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a deadly crash near International Mall in Tampa.

Officers said there were a car and motorcycle involved in the crash at West Boy Scout Boulevard and North Trask Street.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene of the crash, according to investigators.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

