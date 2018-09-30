TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police say its officers are investigating a deadly shooting incident in Hyde Park in Tampa.

Officers say a man suffered a gunshot wound near South Willow Avenue and West Swann Avenue.

A police spokesperson said the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Tampa police were unable to give further details, but a media alert came in around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

This is a developing story.

