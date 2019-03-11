TAMPA, Fla. — Investigations into two shootings, one deadly, are ongoing in Ybor City and the city's Sulphur Springs neighborhood.

The first happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 17th Avenue and 21st Street in Ybor City, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Officers there found a man who was shot in the upper body.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About a half-hour later, a second shooting was reported in the area of N. 15th and E. Seward streets, police say. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man who also was shot in the upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not said whether there is a connection between the two shootings.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter