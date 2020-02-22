TAMPA, Fla. — A woman’s body was found Saturday at a Tampa park.

Tampa police said the body was found on the side of the road near the entrance of Picnic Island Park. Officers said a death investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

