Tampa police investigating shootings within a mile of each other that left 3 people injured

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department is investigating two shootings Tuesday night that left three people injured.
Officers say they were first called out to the 3800 block of East Norfolk Street where they found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Both were taken to an area hospital.
Shortly after, a second call came through for a report of a shooting less than a mile away at North 40th Street. There, police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, leaving her with serious injuries. She was also taken to a nearby hospital.
While it is early in the investigation, the two shootings are believed to be related but not random, according to a release.
Detectives are currently working to gather evidence and witness statements to figure out what led up to the shootings.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
