TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing mother and her son.

Tampa police said there is a concern for the wellbeing of Monique J. Dupree, 32, and her son Joseph Sacks, 1. Foul play is not suspected.

Dupree was last seen around 11:10 p.m. Thursday driving away from the Fowler Food Mart at 753 E. Fowler Ave. She was in a white two-door Honda Civic with the Florida tag GKPY42. The Civic’s windows are tinted and there is a dent on the trunk.

Dupree was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue scrub pants. Sacks was only wearing a diaper.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call (813)231-6130.

