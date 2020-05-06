Police: 2 arrested for assault on an officer, another for inciting a riot during protest

The incident began when protesters were marching on E. Scott St. heading towards the Interstate.

TAMPA, Fla — Three protesters are facing felony charges after the police say they collectively attempted to hit officers with objects, incited a riot.

The incident began when protesters were marching on E. Scott St. heading towards the Interstate 4/Interstate 275 on-ramp.

Officers say a bicycle squad attempted to get ahead of the crowd when a 17-year-old attempted to hit two officers with the metal tip of an umbrella, thrusting it towards one of their faces.

Then Emadi Okwuosa, 22, used a bullhorn "to incite the group in an attempt to disrupt the flow of traffic on the interstate" before a 21-year-old Stephanie Sanchez attempted to strike officers, according to police.

During the arrests, the crowd became "agitated" and began approaching officers in an "aggressive" manner, one person is accused of spraying a fire extinguisher to limit visibility, according to a release. This is when officers began to deploy deterrent spray "ensure their safety."

Sanchez and the 17-year-old are charged with two counts each of assault on a law enforcement officer. Okwuosa is charged with inciting a riot.

"The officers of the Tampa Police Department will continue working to ensure the safety of all those wishing to protest. We will not accept any person who attempts to use the protest as an opportunity to engage in criminal activity," the department wrote.

