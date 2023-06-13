Police searching for person after man found with serious injuries in Tampa dies

Police say the suspect left the scene in a black SUV that may have been a Nissan.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man found seriously hurt Tuesday evening in Tampa has died, and now, police say they are searching for the person responsible for his death.

The person authorities are looking for is described as a Black male in his early to mid-30s and was wearing a gray shirt with gray jogging pants during the incident, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an assault in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue. That's where they found the man in his mid-30s with upper body trauma.

He was then reportedly taken to a nearby hospital, but later died due to his injuries.

"Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random incident," the news release reads.

Investigators say they are still gathering evidence and trying to develop any leads that will identify and lead to an arrest of the accused person.