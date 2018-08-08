TAMPA, Fla. -- Police said a man was shot in the thigh and the buttocks after a heated argument with another man on Facebook.

Tampa police said the victim told them the pair had been involved in a political argument on Facebook. Detectives are still investigating the exact reason behind the shooting and the nature of the social media messages.

Police said after Brian Sebring, 44, said he received explicit messages and threats from Alex Stephens, 46, Sebring went to Stephens' home to confront him.

Sebring told police he anticipated that the confrontation would escalate, so he brought his pistol. When he arrived at Stephens' home at 3002 Wallace Ave. W. in Tampa, Sebring told police he honked his horn and waited by his truck.

Sebring told police that Stephens came outside and immediately sprinted at him. He told police that he drew his gun from an outside holster and fired twice at Stephens, striking him in the right thigh and buttocks.

Police said Stephens and Sebring ran away from the scene. They also said Stephens identified Sebring as the shooter. Stephens was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sebring turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP