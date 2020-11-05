Missing Tampa man found safe

Allison Leroy Lewis Sr. was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans.

TAMPA, Fla. — Allison Lewis Sr. was found and returned home, Tampa police said. He has been reunited with his family and is safe.

The previous story is below.

---

A search is ongoing for a missing 81-year-old man with dementia, Tampa police say.

Allison Lewis Sr. was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the area of S. Morton and W. Idaho streets, according to the Tampa Police Department.

He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds with salt and pepper hair. It's believed he was wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans.

Police said he was driving his 2009 Honda CRV with Florida plate JSZF59.

Anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

