Missing Tampa man found safe

TAMPA, Fla. — Allison Lewis Sr. was found and returned home, Tampa police said. He has been reunited with his family and is safe.
The previous story is below.
---
A search is ongoing for a missing 81-year-old man with dementia, Tampa police say.
Allison Lewis Sr. was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at his home in the area of S. Morton and W. Idaho streets, according to the Tampa Police Department.
He is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds with salt and pepper hair. It's believed he was wearing a long-sleeved black T-shirt and jeans.
Police said he was driving his 2009 Honda CRV with Florida plate JSZF59.
Anyone with information about Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.
What other people are reading right now:
- Report: Company behind flawed unemployment website says Florida got what it asked for
- A lack of social distancing closes Naples beaches 10 days after reopening
- St. Petersburg mayor on opening salons, barbershops: Go for it, but be safe
- Here's what Shanghai Disneyland looks like as it reopens
- Barbershops, nail and hair salons will reopen May 11 in Florida
- Florida could move into Phase 2 in a few weeks if data supports it
- Unemployed Floridians required to resume making biweekly benefits requests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter