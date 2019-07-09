TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
K-9 Maddie died Friday, the department wrote on Facebook. She served from 2008-13 and lived in retirement with Captain Mike Stout and his family.
"She will be missed but never forgotten," Tampa police said.
