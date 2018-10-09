TAMPA, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Tampa police officer was arrested early Monday and accused of disorderly conduct.

Anthony Hamlin was arrested by Seminole Indian police around 6:24 a.m. at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Details surrounding his arrest were not immediately clear.

Tampa police said Hamlin has been placed on paid administrative leave while it investigates the case, which is standard practice.

Hamlin has been with the Tampa Police Department since October 2016.

