Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

A woman told police the officer "bear" hugged and pushed her.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said.

Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say officers were called on Sunday to his home for a domestic dispute. The woman told police he "bear" hugged and pushed her; she suffered "very minor injuries," the department said.