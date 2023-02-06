x
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

A woman told police the officer "bear" hugged and pushed her.
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said.

Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say officers were called on Sunday to his home for a domestic dispute. The woman told police he "bear" hugged and pushed her; she suffered "very minor injuries," the department said.

Nathan is on administrative leave amid an investigation and is booked into the Orient Road Jail.

