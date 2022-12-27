Tampa police officer fired after dragging woman across floor to jail entrance

Gregory Damon was terminated by the Tampa Police Department after he violated multiple policies during the jail booking, authorities say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A police officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired Tuesday after newly released body camera footage showed him dragging a woman to a jail entrance.

In a video provided by the Tampa Police Department, former Officer Gregory Damon is seen arresting a woman after she was deemed trespassing on Nov. 17 on the property of Tampa Family Health Center.

He then transported her to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Orient Road Jail parking lot.

When Damon parked and got out of the car, he asked the woman to exit the car. After she refused, Damon then grabbed her arm, dragged her out of the car and continued until he reached the entrance of the jail, the video shows.

Damon was also heard making derogatory comments at the woman by telling her "you're fat as f***"' as he continued to drag her.

The department said it changed its policy on handling uncooperative prisoners following a similar incident in 2013. It's not acceptable to drag a person, rather, it's necessary to request assistance to lift a person and secure them to a chair to be rolled, TPD said.

The agency was made aware of the officer's actions by the sheriff's office, it added.

"Professionalism is not only expected, it is demanded, in every encounter our officers have with the public, regardless of the arrestee being uncooperative or unpleasant in return," Tampa Police Department Interim Police Chief Lee Barcaw said in a statement. "As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard.

"The actions of one individual should not tarnish the work of the nearly 1,000 officers protecting and serving our city who, on any given day, encounter people who choose to be uncooperative during the arresting and booking process; however, they do not let the actions of that individual deter them from following the policies and procedures put in place for safety.

"This former officer's actions were unacceptable and are not tolerated at this department, which is why we acted swiftly in initiating an internal investigation, relieving him of his duties, and ultimately terminating his employment."

The investigation conducted on Damon's actions determined that he did not follow the required procedures for handling an arrested person to jail, TPD said in a news release.

He was initially relieved of his duties the day after the incident with the woman and was then advised of his termination on Dec. 27.