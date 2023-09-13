Tampa police: Officer hits 13-year-old girl crossing road on bike

The 13-year-old is currently in critical condition, being treated for a broken leg and a head injury.

TAMPA, Florida — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after getting hit by a Tampa police cruiser Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. on Busch Boulevard at N 22nd Street.

Tampa police said the officer was driving west on Busch Boulevard during a green light when the 13-year-old bicyclist attempted to cross the road about 75 feet away from the crosswalk.

The officer then reportedly hit the girl with the police vehicle, knocking her off her bike.

"The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, immediately stopped and exited her vehicle, radioing for medical response from Tampa Fire Rescue and checking on the injured teen," the police department wrote in a news release.

The officer provided first aid until first responders arrived on the scene.

The 13-year-old is currently in critical condition, being treated for a broken leg and a head injury. The officer was not injured.

"Our thoughts are with the teen cyclist who was injured in this unfortunate incident, and we hope for her full recovery," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We take all accidents involving our officers seriously. Our officers are dedicated to protecting the safety of everyone who uses Tampa's roads, whether they are on foot, in a car, or on a bike.

"This is a distressing reminder that we must continue our efforts, as a community, to ensure that all pedestrians and cyclists travel safely throughout our city."