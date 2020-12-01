TAMPA, Fla. — Two police officers who were threatened by a man with a weapon shot at him, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened early Sunday in the area of N. 42nd and Cayuga streets.

Officers originally were called to N. 40th Street and E. Osborne Avenue on a shots fired call but were dispatched a few blocks over to N. 42nd Street after additional gunfire was heard.

That's when they came across an adult man with a gun, who reportedly threatened the officers. The officers fired upon him, injuring the man.

Tampa police say officers provided first aid to the injured man until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took him to the hospital.

None of the officers, whose names are not yet known, were hurt. They are on paid administrative leave, Tampa police say.

The case remains under investigation.

