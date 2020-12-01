TAMPA, Fla. — Two police officers who were threatened by a man with a weapon shot at him, according to the Tampa Police Department.
It happened early Sunday in the area of N. 42nd and Cayuga streets.
Officers originally were called to N. 40th Street and E. Osborne Avenue on a shots fired call but were dispatched a few blocks over to N. 42nd Street after additional gunfire was heard.
That's when they came across an adult man with a gun, who reportedly threatened the officers. The officers fired upon him, injuring the man.
Tampa police say officers provided first aid to the injured man until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took him to the hospital.
None of the officers, whose names are not yet known, were hurt. They are on paid administrative leave, Tampa police say.
The case remains under investigation.
What other people are reading right now:
- Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at West Shore condo complex
- Silver Alert issued for missing Florida woman
- No bond for driver accused of hitting, killing jogger on Bayshore Boulevard
- Sheriff: 'Pure evil' man purposely ran over veteran because he wanted to kill somebody
- Man killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter