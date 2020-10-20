The man was taken to the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after they say two police officers were involved in the shooting of an armed robbery suspect Tuesday in Tampa.

The officers, both members of the Tampa Police Department, encountered the man about five blocks away from the Dollar General where investigators say the robbery took place. That store is located at 3110 N 50th St.

During the encounter nearby, police shot the man, who was taken to the hospital. A firearm was recovered from the man at the scene, according to law enforcement.

It's unclear exactly what happened in the moments before the shooting. But, police say one of the officers had a body camera, which authorities hope will shed more light on the situation.

"It is very early in the investigation and information is fluid at this time," the police spokesperson wrote in an email.

One of the officers was a 48-year-old, 25-year veteran of the police force. The other was a 24-year-old officer who had been with the department for two years. Neither officer was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

