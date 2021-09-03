Fallen Tampa officer veered cruiser into path of wrong-way driver to keep others safe, chief says

Officer Jesse Madsen, 45, was killed Tuesday morning when his police cruiser crashed into a car driving the wrong way on I-275.

TAMPA, Fla. — A "highly decorated" Tampa Police officer was killed early Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275 after veering into traffic to keep others safe, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan delivered an emotional message Tuesday about Officer Jesse Madsen's heroic act.

Dugan said he believes Madsen, 45, died trying to protect others after witnesses told investigators he veered his cruiser into the path of a wrong-way driver.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards. He dedicated his life to the safety and service of others, Dugan added, first as a United States Marine combat veteran, then as a police officer in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, Ohio.

"When you look at someone who's earned seven life-saving awards, it's no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this," Dugan said.

Dugan said the other driver was 25-year-old Joshua Montague of Colorado. Montague was also killed in the crash, Dugan said.

"This a tragedy. Our community has been rocked by these wrong-way drivers. And it's just a complete tragedy a husband and father of [three] is now gone," Dugan said.

The Tampa Police Department said Madsen was a guardian of the city and will never be forgotten.

Madsen was raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Chief of Police Pat Rhode in Lyndhurst, Ohio, told 10 Tampa Bay he was Madsen’s training officer in 1999 when he first started his career in law enforcement. Rhode said they became friends and he described Madsen as “selfless.”

“Our hearts ache for Jesse and Jesse’s family and the Tampa Police Department and the general Tampa community and our prayers are with ya’ll during this horrific tragedy,” Rhode said.

A sergeant with the Shaker Heights Police Department, also in the Cleveland area, told 10 Tampa Bay some of their officers plan on making the trip to Tampa for Madsen’s funeral.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers," the Shaker Heights Police Department wrote in a statement.

Losing an officer hits home for every law enforcement agency no matter where it happens but for the USF Police Department, the news is especially tragic. Officer Madsen’s wife, Danyelle Madsen, is an officer for USF Police and has been for the last seven years.

A statement from the USF Police Department said, “We are assisting Danyelle by working with USF Human Resources to ensure she receives the employee benefits and support needed during this tragic loss.”

Several other state leaders and law enforcement agencies also expressed their condolences for Officer Madsen and his family.

Madsen is the 32nd Tampa police officer to die in the line of duty.

The crash is still under investigation.

If you want to help Officer Madsen's family, a donation fund has been set up by Rise Tampa. Find out how to donate here.

