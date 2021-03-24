Dog expected to survive after video shows it being shot by Tampa police officer

The dog ran toward the officer, and the department said she felt threatened.

TAMPA, Fla. — Body camera video captured the moment a Tampa police officer shot a dog that ran toward her.

It happened after officers were dispatched on March 17 to an address on South West Shore Boulevard near South Renellie Court. They say a 911 caller had seen somebody holding what looked like a rifle on a second-floor balcony nearby – not aiming it at anyone but stirring suspicion.

Police couldn't find anyone with a rifle, but they went to speak with the original caller. As the caller came to the door, authorities say her pitbull ran out the front door and in the direction of an officer.

That officer fired two bullets into the dog, which was rushed to an emergency veterinary hospital.

"The veterinarian reviewed the x-rays and advised that she did not see any metal fragments left behind, the wounds did not appear life threatening, and the dog appeared to be doing well," a Tampa Police Department spokesperson wrote in an email.

The agency said the officer felt threatened by the dog running toward her and took action to protect herself.

"While no officer wants to fire at a dog, it presented a perceived threat to the officer at the time," the spokesperson added.

The department's Professional Standards Bureau has opened an internal investigation – which is standard procedure when officers fire their guns.

So how often are dogs actually shot by police?

According to The Seattle Times, dogs were involved in as many as half of intentional shootings by law enforcement officers. As The Atlantic and Reason explain, a Department of Justice official speculated in 2012 that up to 10,000 dogs might be killed by police each year in the United States, but since there are not standardized reporting requirements, that's really just a best guess.